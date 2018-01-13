Tamarac homeowner kills man trying break into his car, deputies say

TAMARAC, Fla. - A man trying to steal from cars in Tarmarac was shot and killed early Saturday morning after a homeowner confronted him, authorities said.

Keyla Concepcion, a spokeswoman for the Broward County Sheriff's Office, said the homeowner was walking his dog around 5 a.m. when he saw a man trying to break into his car in the 9500 block of Northwest 82nd Court.

The homeowner and the suspect got into a fight, which ended with the homeowner shooting the man, Concepcion said.

The victim, who was not identified by deputies, was rushed to Broward Health North in Pompano Beach, but he later died of his injuries, Concepcion said.

Concepcion said the man had been stealing from other cars in the neighborhood.

This is a developing story.

