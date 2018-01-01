Man shot and killed after fight in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - A man was shot and killed late Sunday outside a home in Lauderhill, police said.

Lt. Michael Santiago, a spokesman for the Lauderhill Police Department said a man shot another man multiple times about 11:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of Northwest 17th Court.

Santiago said the men had been fighting.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the gunman had fled before they arrived.

Police did not identify the victim or provide a description of the suspect.

Police closed off the street for several hours early Monday as they investigated. Officers towed Jeep Wrangler off the street and collected several bags of evidence.

“It’s crazy. I mean it’s not even four hours into the New Year’s and people are already dying," one neighbor told Local 10 News. "It’s crazy. It’s sad. That’s directly across the street from where I live.”

