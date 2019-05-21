Man shot and killed at apartment complex in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - A 27-year-old man was killed in a shooting late Monday in Lauderhill, authorities said.

Mike Santiago, a spokesman for the Lauderhill Police Department, said officers responded to reports of a shooting around 9 p.m. at the Continental Apartments in the 1800 block of Northwest 46th Avenue. When offficers arrived, they found Joshua King lying on a second-floor walkway suffering from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics rushed King to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, where he later died.

Santiago said no witnesses came forward and police did not have description of the gunman.



