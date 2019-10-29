Man shot 4 times, drives himself to hospital

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A North Lauderdale man survived four gunshots during an armed home invasion, video shows.

Merlin Pierre is shown approaching his front door just before 3 a.m. on Friday, when he was ambushed by at least three gunmen at the Avana Cypress Creek apartment complex at 1770 South State Road 7.

Pierre fought off the attack which led to at least one of the assailants shooting in his direction, hitting him four times.

"I thought I was going to die that night. I thought that was it for me," Pierre told Local 10 News reporter Andrew Perez in an exclusive interview. "I smelled a lot of blood."

After the shots were fired, two men again try to enter Pierre's home, video shows. That's when Pierre said he ran for it, making it to his vehicle and driving himself to Northwest Medical Center.

He was later transported to Broward Health North.

"I knew I had to survive for my son," Pierre said.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies have asked for tips and are looking for a light-colored pickup truck they believe the gunmen used in the incident.

