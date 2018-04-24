Man stabs his wife outside Lauderhill Babies 'R' Us, police say

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - A man attacked his wife with a box cutter Tuesday outside a Lauderhill Babies "R" Us store, authorities said.

Witnesses told Lauderhill police that George Hernandez and his wife, Lillian Manante, were arguing about "voodoo" inside their parked car when Hernandez began stabbing Manante with a box cutter around 3 p.m. in the 7300 block of West Commercial Boulevard.

Manante jumped out of the car, but Hernandez continued to attack her until a bystander intervened, police said.

Police arrested Hernandez at the scene. Both Hernandez and Manante were covered in blood when officers arrived, police said.

“The witnesses did put themselves in harms way, this man was yielding a box cutter, at any given time he could have turned on them, we thank them for their heroics but they did put themselves at severe risk,” said Lt. Michael Santiago, a spokesman for the Lauderhill Police Department.

Police described Manante's injuries as not life-threatening, but she was taken to Broward Health North in Pompano Beach for treatment.

