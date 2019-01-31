Man steals Fort Lauderdale police car, leads officers on chase

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - A suspect was apprehended early Thursday after he stole a Fort Lauderdale police car and led officers on a chase before crashing into a light pole in Pembroke Pines, police said.

Pembroke Pines police Sgt. Viola Judon said officers were notified shortly after 2 a.m. that someone had stolen a marked Fort Lauderdale police cruiser and was traveling north on Palm Avenue.

Judon said officers attempted to stop the car, but the suspect kept driving, leading them on a brief chase.

Eventually, the cruiser crashed into a light pole and the suspect bailed out, but he was caught a short time later.

The suspect, identified as Antwane Jones, 33, was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital to be treated for his injuries. He faces charges of grand theft auto, fleeing and eluding police and multiple traffic infractions.

