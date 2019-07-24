Man strips off clothes, masturbates near Pembroke Pines community guard house

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - Police are trying to identify a man who was seen masturbating outside the guard house of a Pembroke Pines neighborhood.

Surveillance video showed the man walking past the guard gate at the Provinces of Pierpointe community early Monday wearing nothing but a hat and his shoes. He was carrying his clothes in his hand.

According to a police report, the security guard witnessed the man remove his shirt and shorts before he began masturbating. The naked man then walked out of the development and headed west on Johnson Street.

The guard called police, but they were unable to find him.

"It concerns me, but I know I'm still safe," resident Cindy Cruz told Local 10 News reporter Roy Ramos.

"Why is that?" Ramos asked.

"Because we have great guards," Cruz answered.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.