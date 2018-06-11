Man struck by lightning while carrying weed whacker in Margate, authorities say

MARGATE, Fla. - A 55-year-old man was hospitalized Monday morning after he was struck by lightning in Margate, authorities said.

The incident was reported shortly before noon in the area of 7400 NW Fourth Place.

Margate Fire Rescue officials said the man was carrying a weed whacker when he was struck by lightning. First responders were forced to take cover amid the severe lightning that appeared to hover over the Margate area.

Authorities said paramedics performed CPR on the victim as he was being transported to Broward Health North.

The victim's condition has not been released.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.