Man struck, killed by train in Pompano Beach identified

A man who was struck and killed by a train Friday in Pompano Beach has been identified as Donald Krinkie, 74, of Fort Lauderdale.

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - A man who was struck and killed by a Virgin Trains USA train in Pompano Beach last week has been identified.

Broward Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Joy Oglesby said Donald Krinkie was crossing the railroad tracks near West McNab Road and South Dixie Highway on Friday when he was struck by the high-speed passenger rail train, formerly known as Brightline.

Krinkie, 74, of Fort Lauderdale, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives believe Krinkie may have been carrying a bicycle across the tracks when he was struck by the southbound train.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.