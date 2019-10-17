Man swims with, rescues 'mellow' 9-foot gator in Parkland pool

Paul Bedard of Gator Boys Rescue was called to a Parkland home on Wednesday where he found a large gator in a swimming pool. The alligator was roughly eight or nine feet long, Bedard wrote in his Instagram post.

He also noted his excitement in a pool rescue, having not done one in over a year.

"(Pool) rescues are actually fun because the gator can't go anywhere, and the water's almost always crystal clear," Bedard said. "So all I have to do is jump in the water play around with him until he's tired and I can either hold his mouth shut and put a snare on it and tape it, or if he is super energetic I can get him tired enough where I can just pick him up without the tape and carry him out in the yard and then tape him up once I get there.

"This guy was super mellow didn't really give me a hard time at all, I couldn't get him to spin on me. He really wanted nothing to do with me."

Bedard chronicles the rescue in a series of photos on his Instagram

