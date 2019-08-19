VIDEO: Man swings sword at another during fight over discarded dump cart, deputies say

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. - Broward Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a man who was captured on home surveillance video swinging a sword at another man in Oakland Park during a dispute over a discarded plastic dump cart.

The incident was captured on camera July 15.

BSO spokeswoman Keyla Concepcion said in a news release that the victim had gone for a jog around his neighborhood when he came across a bulk trash pile in front of a vacant home near Prospect Road and Northwest 11th Terrace that a man was rummaging through.

Concepcion said the jogger decided to stop and go through the pile, as well, and then left with a black heavy-duty dump cart he found.

But the other man apparently also wanted the dump cart and got angry because he had been looking through the pile first, Concepcion said.

According to authorities, the jogger ran home with the cart and then realized that the other man had followed him.

The victim's home surveillance cameras captured the man removing a long sword from a red sheath and swinging it at the jogger as he tried to wrestle the cart away.

Concepcion said the jogger eventually told the man the attack was being captured on video and the man left but threatened to return.

A short time later, a woman is seen in the video dragging the cart away as she hurled insults at the jogger.

Concepcion said detectives believe the sword-wielding man and the woman know each other.

Anyone with information about the man or woman's identities is asked to call Detective Tiberio Barbosa at 954-321-4278. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. A reward of up to $3,000 is offered for anonymous tips that lead to an arrest.

