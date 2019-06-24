Man takes off shirt, poops in driveway of North Lauderdale home

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A North Lauderdale resident was dismayed to see a man leave a turd behind in his driveway.

Wilton Thomas told Local 10 News his Ring camera captured the driver of a green Kia Soul pull up in his driveway Saturday, take off his shirt and relieve himself.

The entire incident played out on video that Thomas posted to the Neighbors app.

Thomas said the man drove over the feces as he left and also left his shirt behind.

"Yeah, because that's what he used to clean his self up," Thomas said.

Thomas said the man could have taken care of his business by a nearby fence and coconut tree.

"That would be no problem, but in my driveway?" Thomas said.

Thomas said he would have understood if the man had an emergency and couldn't wait anymore.

"Knock and say, 'Man, you know what, I had an emergency. I had nowhere to go and this is where I had to do what I had to do,'" Thomas said.

Now the Broward Sheriff's Office is trying to identify the defecating deviant caught on camera clearing his bowels outside Thomas' home.

