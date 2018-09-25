Man tries to snatch elderly woman's necklace outside Tamarac restaurant

TAMARAC, Fla. - Authorities have released a sketch of a man who tried to snatch an elderly woman's necklace from her neck outside a restaurant in Tamarac.

The incident was reported about 6:15 p.m. Sept. 4 outside Milano's Restaurant at 8767 NW 57th St.

According to an incident report, the victim was sitting in the front passenger seat of a car, waiting for the driver to pick up a pizza from the restaurant.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies said the driver walked out of the restaurant and got into the car.

Deputies said a man then approached the passenger side of the car and said, "Excuse me," at which point the victim rolled down her window.

According to the incident report, the man grabbed the necklace from around the woman's neck, but was only able to get away with a gold heart emblem that was on the necklace.

Authorities said the thief ran north on Pine Island Road.

The culprit was described by deputies as a black man in his late 20s or early 30s, 5 feet, 8 inches to 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 160-170 pounds. He has a thin build and facial stubble with hair on his chin, authorities said.

Anyone with information about his identity is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. A reward of up to $3,000 is offered for information that leads to an arrest.

