Man who killed driver in possible road-rage incident dies

DAVIE, Fla. - A man who killed another driver last week in a gunfight has also died, Davie police said Sunday.

Sgt. Mark Leone, a spokesman for Davie Police Department, said a man driving a utility truck and a man driving a black BMW exchanged gunfire Friday in the 800 block of South Flaming Road. Officers said the incident may been motivated by road rage.

Paramedics pronounced the driver of utility truck dead at the scene. The BMW driver was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center, where he died.

Police have not identified the men.

Leone said there was a passenger in the BMW and that person is a witness in the case. Detectives are asking anyone with information to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.



