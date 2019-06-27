Man with concrete block tries to smash his way inside Wilton Manors businesses

WILTON MANORS, Fla. - A man was caught on camera Thursday morning using a concrete block to try to smash his way inside three Wilton Manors businesses.

Surveillance video showed the bearded man in a tank top throwing the concrete block against the back door of a candy store on Wilton Drive.

"He threw it at my door approximately 27 times and the door wasn't giving in, so then he used his foot. That wasn't happening," To the Moon Marketplace owner Antonio Dumas told Local 10 News. "He saw a little indentation in the glass, so he thought, 'Let me try and hit it with the brick here.' It didn't work because he's a terrible tosser."

Dumas is annoyed and aggravated. It's the second time in two weeks that someone's tried to steal from his business.

A burglar bypassed the sweets and went straight for the cash register last week, stealing $600.

Dumas believes he's the same man who tried to get inside Thursday.

"Similar tattoos on his arms that we could see," Dumas said. "Same facial hair that we could see."

The man also tried to break into the New York Grilled Cheese, but was unsuccessful. He was able to get inside Rockhard, an adult store next door, leaving through the business' front door.

"He's got nerve, I'll tell you that," Dumas said.

Dumas said nothing was stolen from his business this time, but the impact door will cost him $3,000 to $4,000 to repair.

Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

