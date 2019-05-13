Man with paranoid schizophrenia reported missing from hospital

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - A man who was a court-ordered patient at South Florida State Hospital in Pembroke Pines has been reported missing by staff members at the hospital, authorities confirmed Monday.

Pembroke Pines police said Farris Johnson, 60, who has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, was last seen around 6 p.m. Sunday at the hospital.

Police said Johnson suffers from other medical conditions, as well, and does not have access to his medication.

Surveillance video shows Johnson leaving the facility at 800 E. Cypress Drive and walking in the direction of University Drive, authorities said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Detective Renee Wilks at 954-431-2200.



