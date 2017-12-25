Man wounded after gunfight inside Lauderhill store, police say

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - A man was wounded after he got into a gunfight Sunday with a convenience store worker in Lauderhill, police said.

Michael Santiago, a spokesman for the Lauderhill Police Department, said the man and the employee began arguing and exchanged fire about 4 p.m. inside the store in the 5400 block of Northwest 19th Street.

The man was wounded and fled in his car, but he eventually lost control of the vehicle and crashed because of his injuries, Santiago said.

He was transported to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale. Santiago said he was conscious but did not disclose his condition.

It's unclear whether the worker was injured in the shooting.

