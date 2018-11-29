Man's arm severed while working with industrial auger in Hillsboro Beach

HILLSBORO BEACH, Fla. - A man's arm was severed Thursday morning while he was working with an industrial auger in Hillsboro Beach, Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue spokesman Michael Kane said.

The incident was reported at 1107 Hillsboro Mile.

According to Kane, the victim's arm was severed just below the shoulder after it somehow got caught in the machinery.

He was airlifted to Broward Health Medical Center, where doctors will attempt to reattach the man's arm.

No other details were immediately released.



