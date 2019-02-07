Margate man at large after killing woman in his apartment, police say

MARGATE, Fla. - Authorities are searching for a Margate man who police said killed a woman in his apartment Tuesday night.

Police said an arrest warrant on a charge of first-degree murder has been issued for 37-year-old Lance Aaron Symanek.

Officers found the woman dead in the apartment in the Coral Key condominiums apartment complex in the 3400 block of Pinewalk Drive North sometime Wednesday. Police said Symanek knew the victim and he is not a danger to the public.

Authorities believe the victim was killed between 7:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. Police did not identify the victim or say how she was killed. Police would not disclose the relationship between Symanek and the victim.

Anyone with information about Symanek’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Jared Schwartz at 954-935-5439 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.



