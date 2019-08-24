Margate police search for missing man with schizophrenia

MARGATE, Fla. - Margate police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing man with schizophrenia.

Police said James Louis Marshall was reported missing by his nephew Saturday.

Marshall was last seen by his nephew walking east on West Atlantic Boulevard at about 10:45 a.m. Saturday. However, police said he left his home in the 7800 block of Sunflower Drive on Wednesday.

According to his family, Marshall has schizophrenia and has been off his medication, police said.

Police said Marshall is about 6 feet, 8 inches tall and walks with a limp. Police said he was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue basketball shorts.

Anyone with information about Marshall's whereabouts is asked to call the Margate Police Department at 954-972-7111 or 954-764-HELP (4357).

