Maserati driver killed in Oakland Park train crash identified

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. - Deputies have identified the driver who was killed when his Maserati was struck by a Brightline train and burst into flames Thursday in Oakland Park.

Broward Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Robyn Hankerson said Friday that Clivet Romero, 46, was behind the wheel of the Maserati when it was struck by the train at the railroad crossing near North Dixie Highway and Northeast 34th Court.

Hankerson said Romero bypassed the crossing gates and ignored the warning bells when he drove his car onto the railroad tracks. She said the car cleared the path of the southbound freight train but was struck by the northbound Brightline train.

The impact caused the Maserati to catch fire. Hankerson said Romero was killed on impact.

A view from Sky 10 showed the charred, mangled Maserati wedged beneath the locomotive.

The train conductor, who tried to extinguish the fire, was taken to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Brightline is currently being rebranded as Virgin Trains USA.

