Masked men carjack bank messenger at gunpoint in Tamarac, FBI says

TAMARAC, Fla. - The FBI is searching for two men who carjacked a bank messenger at gunpoint in Tamarac, FBI spokesman Jim Marshall announced Wednesday in an email.

According to Marshall, the incident occurred around 2 p.m. Monday near a Wells Fargo Bank at 4101 Commercial Blvd.

Marshall said the victim was transporting documents between banking locations at the time of the carjacking.

He said the thieves, who were wearing masks, were riding in a black Dodge Journey.

According to Marshall, the robbers got out of the SUV and approached the victim's silver 2012 Toyota Camry. He said one of the robbers pulled out a gun and forced the bank messenger out of the car.

Authorities said one of the thieves took off in the stolen car while the other followed in the SUV.

The stolen Toyota has Florida tag GBRV76.

Both men are wanted on charges of Hobbs Act robbery and carjacking.

Anyone with information about their identities is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.



