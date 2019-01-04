Miami-Dade high school teacher accused of having sex with student

WILTON MANORS, Fla. - A Miami-Dade County high school teacher was arrested Thursday after he rented an Airbnb to have sex with his 14-year-old student, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, the victim’s older sister notified authorities that her sister was at the Airbnb in Wilton Manors with her biology teacher at Dr. Michael Krop Senior High School.

Police said an officer responded to the home and Diego Guzman Carranza, 30, answered the door while shirtless.

Police said the officer asked if the victim was there, and Guzman Carranza said she was in the room.

According to the arrest report, the teacher began to breath heavily and spontaneously stated, "F---. Is she that young?"

Police said the officer called out to the victim and she answered from inside the room.

The officer went into the room and saw the teen walking toward the front door from the bathroom.

She was wearing a long white shirt and did not appear to have any pants on, authorities said.

The officer told the girl to get dressed, gather her belongings and leave the room, the arrest report stated.

Wilton Manors police said Guzman Carranza refused to speak with detectives without first speaking to his attorney.

Police said the victim provided a statement to detectives, saying she had been in an ongoing sexual relationship with her teacher and that they had had sex prior to police arriving at the Airbnb.

She said they had previously spoken about how their sexual relationship was illegal because of their age difference.

Guzman Carranza faces a charge of committing a lewd and lascivious act on a victim between the ages of 12 and 16.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools spokeswoman Daisy Gonzalez-Diego said the teacher will be fired.

"The allegations against this employee are despicable," she said in a statement Friday. "The District goes to great lengths to ensure employees are guided by ethical and moral standards, especially where students are concerned. Any action running contrary to the values we promote and practice will be dealt with in the swiftest manner. The process to terminate his employment is already underway."

School officials said Guzman Carranza has worked for the school district for a year and a half.

