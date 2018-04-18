Miami man killed in single-vehicle crash on I-75

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A Miami man was killed early Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 in Broward County, authorities said.

The crash was reported just before 4 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the highway south of Royal Palm Beach Boulevard.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, a four-door 2012 Hyundai was traveling south on I-75 when the driver veered right for an unknown reason and crashed into a metal interstate sign on the grass portion of the outside shoulder.

Troopers said the driver, Derrick M. Floyd, 39, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

