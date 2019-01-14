Miccosukee police officer accused of beating girlfriend in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - A Miccosukee police officer has been arrested after allegedly beating his girlfriend at their home in Pembroke Pines, authorities announced Monday.

According to Pembroke Pines police, Robert A. Downer, 38, repeatedly struck and kicked the victim in the bathroom of their home around 6 a.m. Friday after they got into an argument over personal matters.

Police said the victim told detectives that Downer took her cellphone while she was on the floor and tried to break it so she wouldn't be able to call police.

The victim said Downer also threatened to shoot her if she reported the incident to authorities, police said.

Authorities said the victim suffered bruising to her left triceps and lower back.

Police said Downer was contacted by authorities and voluntarily responded to police headquarters, where he was placed under arrest.

Pembroke Pines police said the Miccosukee Police Department was notified about the incident.

Downer appeared in bond court Saturday, where he was granted a $2,500 bond. As part of the terms of his release, the judge ordered that Downer be fitted with a GPS ankle monitor, only be allowed to travel to work and not be allowed to posses any weapons or have any contact with the victim.

