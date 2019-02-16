Miccosukee police officer, driver killed in wrong-way crash

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - An off-duty police officer and a Hollywood man were killed early Saturday after a wrong-way crash along Interstate 75 in western Broward County, authorities said.

Lt. Alvaro Feola, a spokesman for the Florida Highway Patrol said Curtis Woolwine II, 32, was traveling the wrong way on the highway west of U.S. Route 27 just before 5 a.m. when his 2016 Chevy Sonic collided with a 2018 Dodge Charger.

The Charger was the personal vehicle of Steven Greco, 40, a Miccosukee police officer from Davie.

Paramedics airlifted Greco to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, where he later died. Woolwine was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers said they are investigating whether alcohol was factor in the crash.

Authorities shut down a portion of southbound I-75 for several hours while troopers investigated.

