Suspect shot, killed by members of fugitive task force outside mosque

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - A suspect was shot and killed by law enforcement officers Friday outside a mosque near Fort Lauderdale.

The fatal shooting occurred in the parking lot of the Masjid Al-Iman mosque on Franklin Drive in the Franklin Park neighborhood.

Gadyaces Serralta, U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of Florida, said members of the Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force encountered the suspect, who was wanted for attempted murder, in the parking lot. He said the suspect got out of his vehicle, holding a gun, leading members of the task force to open fire, killing him.

A view from Sky 10 showed the uncovered body laying on the ground next to the vehicle. There appeared to be a gun near the body.

"We do not believe that the mosque was involved in any way," Serralta said.

No other details were immediately released.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.