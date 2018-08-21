Mother arrested after 3-year-old daughter found alone at park

Shakeelar Harman left her 3-year-old daughter alone for several hours, deputies say.

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - A Pompano Beach woman was arrested after deputies found her 3-year-old daughter wandering alone at a park Monday, authorities said.

Shakeelar Harman, 28, faces a charge of child neglect without bodily harm.

Broward County sheriff's deputies said the girl was found wandering alone just after noon alone in the 600 block of Northwest 20th Avenue.

The girl told deputies that she did not know where she lived and could not give her name or her mother's name. A person at the park reported the child to deputies.

About two hours later, deputies found Harman nearby.

According to the arrest report, the girl was wearing clothes that were too big for her and she was wearing mismatched shoes. Harman gave deputies conflicting stories about why the girl was left unattended, the report said. Harman admitted to deputies that she left her home and daughter without telling anyone.

Deputies said Harman placed her daughter at risk near several busy streets. The park where she was found is known as a place where drugs are sold, the report said.

The girl and her two siblings are now in the custody of the state Department of Families and Children, the report said.

