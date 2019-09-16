Mother arrested in Margate crash that killed 5-year-old son

MARGATE, Fla. - A mother is facing charges in connection with a crash that killed her 5-year-old son last month in Margate.

Imani Fatimah Malik, 25, was arrested Thursday on charges of vehicular homicide and reckless driving.

The fatal crash occurred just after 10:40 p.m. Aug. 26 on Royal Palm Boulevard near Northwest 73rd Avenue.

Margate police Lt. Efrain Suarez said Malik was driving a 2017 Nissan Sentra east on Royal Palm Boulevard when she lost control of the car, which veered off the road and struck a tree.

Authorities said she was traveling in excess of 90 mph.

Her 5-year-old son, who police said was not secured in a child safety seat, was ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene.

Malik was taken to Broward Health North, where she was listed in critical condition.

Police said she was taken into custody upon her release from the hospital.

