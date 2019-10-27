Mother of Steven Sotloff reacts to death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi

PINECREST, Fla. - The mother of a former South Florida journalist killed by ISIS is glad that the terrorist group's leader has been killed.

But ultimately, it doesn't ease any of her pain.

"We're happy that he's gone," said Shiley Sotloff on Sunday morning, following President Donald Trump's announcement that ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi had been killed by U.S. forces.

Shirley's son, freelance journalist Steven Sotloff, was held hostage in Syria and beheaded on video by ISIS militant Mohammed Emwazi, better known to the world as "Jihadi John."

More than a year later, a U.S. drone attack targeted and apparently killed Jihadi John.

Shirley said Sunday that the death of al-Baghdadi, while a good thing, isn't going to help erase any of the pain she feels for losing her son.

"It's just like Jihadi John," Shirley said. "He was killed, but it still doesn't bring my son back."

