Multiple injuries following Tri-Rail accident in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. - Multiple people have been injured following two accidents in Oakland Park on Friday, including one involving a Tri-Rail train.

Both of the accidents occurred in the area of the 900 Prospect Road crossing just after 5 p.m.

In the first incident, a tractor-trailer hit the Tri-Rail train at the intersection. The tractor could be seen with damage to the rear and stopped on the tracks.

Following the train being hit, a pick-up truck hit a fuel line at the same intersection.

The driver of the truck, along with three Tri-Rail passengers were seen being tended to by emergency personnel with non-life-threatening injuries.

Passengers aboard the Tri-Rail are being kept on the train until the investigation is complete.

