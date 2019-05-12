6 people rescued after boat began to sink in Florida Everglades, officials say

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - A family of six was rescued Saturday after their bass boat began to sink in the Florida Everglades, officials said.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue was notified about an occupied boat that was taking on water on the L67 canal near Griffin Road and U.S. 27 in Everglades Holiday Park before 6 p.m.

Firefighters arrived in an airboat a short time later and found six passengers. Officials said one of the passengers was six months pregnant.

The firefighters brought all six passengers safely to the boat ramp, officials said.

There were no injuries reported.

