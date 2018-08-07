Murder suspect was taking friend to work at time of killing, defense attorney says

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - A man accused of fatally shooting his children's stepfather Monday appeared in court Tuesday where he was ordered held without bond.

A Broward County judge found probable cause to hold Ryan Inmon, 30, although Inmon's defense attorney said his client was taking a friend to work at the time of the shooting and couldn't have been the gunman.

"I've spoken to several witnesses, including one of the witnesses listed in the probable cause affidavit, who had indicated Mr. Inmon was with him at the time and dropping him off at work," attorney Russell Williams said.

According to Broward Sheriff's Office deputies, the father of two shot Tavares Phillips, 28, in the area of Northwest 69th Court near West McNab Road as the victim was putting his stepson in the car to take him to the hospital for a scheduled surgery.

"From what I understand, someone came up behind them -- they suspect it was the child's father -- and shot him in the back," Phillips' cousin, Adrian Mclemore, said.

Inmon was arrested hours later after having been found in the 800 block of Southwest Eighth Avenue in Pompano Beach.

Inmon's attorney is trying to obtain surveillance video to corroborate his client’s alibi and said Inmon had headed to Broward Health Medical Center right after his 7-year-old son's surgery.

He asked the judge to preserve surveillance video from the hospital.

"I do not want that evidence to be deleted, and time is of the essence," Williams said.

Inmon has been ordered to have no contact with his son, who authorities said witnessed the shooting.





Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.