Nail salon owner arrested after shooting in Broward

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. - Chinh Van Tran drew his gun, pointed it upward and fired, police said.

According to the Hallandale Beach Police Department, Tran, 40, threatened to kill Trung Van Luc, 38, during an argument before the shooting.

The altercation left customers and employees at his business, Rose's Nails at 645 Hallandale Beach Blvd., frightened.

Tran was set to appear at Broward County bond court Sunday, after officers arrested him Saturday afternoon.

Tran is facing an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge. He was at Broward County's main jail on Sunday morning. Records show the bond amount is $15,000.

