New sheriff, new staff: Sheriff Gregory Tony makes changes to command staff

Gregory Tony is introduced as the new sheriff of Broward County after Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Scott Israel, Jan. 11, 2019, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - There's a new sheriff in town, and he's making changes to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony on Monday promoted four veterans "who collectively have nearly 100 years of service," BSO spokeswoman Veda Coleman-Wright said in a news release.

They are:

Col. Nichole Anderson, who will oversee regional communications, the agency's Civil Division, court services and community services. She joined the BSO in 1996.

Col. John Hale, who will oversee the agency's professional standards and Criminal Investigations Division. He began his career with the Pompano Beach Police Department in 1987 and joined the BSO during the 1999 merger.

Col. Oscar Llerena, who will oversee the agency's Department of Law Enforcement. He joined the BSO in 1996.

Maj. Steve Robson, who will oversee the agency's training and development. He joined the BSO in 1996.

In another move, Tony dismissed Col. Frank Adderley. The former Fort Lauderdale police chief was a member of suspended Sheriff Scott Israel's command staff.

Adderley left the Fort Lauderdale Police Department in 2016 to join the BSO. He had been with the department since 1980, rising through the ranks to police chief in 2008.

Israel was suspended Friday by Gov. Ron DeSantis, who followed through on a campaign promise to remove the two-term sheriff from office for his agency's handling of last year's Parkland school shooting.

Five other members of Israel's command staff also resigned Friday, two of them citing the unjust decision to suspend Israel.

Undersheriff Stephen Kinsey and Maj. Chadwick Wagner both listed the unjust suspension of Israel in their separation forms. Lt. Col. John Dale, Col. James Polan and Maj. Kevin Shults cited personal reasons for their departures.

"Since my appointment Friday, I have been meeting with leaders within the Broward Sheriff's Office and assessing the needs of the agency," Tony said in a statement. "This is a good agency filled with competent, talented men and women who are eager to move the agency forward."

