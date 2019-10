PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - No injuries were reported after what appeared to be a Broward County Public Schools bus caught fire in Pembroke Pines on Wednesday.

Officials say no students were on the bus when flames broke out at 9500 Pines Boulevard and the driver was able to get out safely. Traffic was diverted while crews cleared the bus from the area.

No word on what caused the fire, but the bus appeared to be fully gutted by the flames.

