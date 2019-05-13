No need to investigate deputy for hurting student, chief says

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony said Monday afternoon that his department will not be investigating a deputy's use of force during the arrest of a 17-year-old student at Blanche Ely High School.

Cell phone video of the Feb. 21 arrest shows Jordan Bennett's panicked face. His parents, Calvin Bennett and Debbie Russell-Bennett, hired Jasmine Rand, a Coral Gables-based civil rights attorney who is known for representing the family of Trayvon Martin.

"Jordan left school that day in an ambulance instead of a school bus," Rand said in a statement. "He went home that evening with stitches and now has a permanent scar on his forehead."

Tony said that after reviewing cell phone, surveillance and body camera video he decided the deputy’s response at the school was appropriate. He also said an internal affairs investigation into the arrest is unnecessary.

The student's parents disagree. They say he was arguing with another student when a deputy decided he needed to slam his head on the floor. They don't believe the choke hold or the physical violence was necessary.

"Just sitting there, seeing my son's face all bloody, big gash on his head," Russell-Bennett said during a news conference. "You know, wondering if he had a concussion or anything like that. It was a scary moment."

