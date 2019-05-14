No need to investigate deputy for hurting student, sheriff says

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony said Monday afternoon that his department will not be investigating a deputy's use of force during the arrest of a 17-year-old student at Blanche Ely High School.

Cell phone video of the Feb. 21 arrest shows Jordan Bennett's panicked face. His parents, Calvin Bennett and Debbie Russell-Bennett, hired Jasmine Rand, a Coral Gables-based civil rights attorney who is known for representing the family of Trayvon Martin.

"Jordan left school that day in an ambulance instead of a school bus," Rand said in a statement. "He went home that evening with stitches and now has a permanent scar on his forehead."

Tony said that after reviewing cellphone, surveillance and body camera video he decided the deputy's response at the school was appropriate. He also said an internal affairs investigation into the arrest is unnecessary.

"The allegations made today by Mr. Bennett's attorney are not consistent and they're not accurate with what video footage shows the deputy's actions were and what's articulated in the reports," Tony said in news conference.

The student's parents disagree. They said he was arguing with another student when a deputy decided he needed to slam his head on the floor. They don't believe the chokehold or the physical violence was necessary.

"Just sitting there, seeing my son's face all bloody, big gash on his head," Russell-Bennett recalled during a news conference. "You know, wondering if he had a concussion or anything like that. It was a scary moment."

Tony said he wanted to address the public to be sure they have as much accurate information as possible and added that his message will not change.

"If my deputies step out of line and violate policies and protocols, if they breach and use any form of excessive force, they will be held accountable," Tony said. "But when they are right, I will also stand here and tell you that. And I will not hesitate to support these men and women when they are doing everything they are supposed to do, by law."

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.