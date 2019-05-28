North Lauderdale man stabs father, stepmother before stabbing himself, deputies say

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A North Lauderdale man stabbed his father and stepmother over the weekend before fatally stabbing himself, authorities confirmed Tuesday.

Broward Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Gina Carter confirmed in a news release that authorities were called to a home in the 7700 block of Southwest Third Street just after 10 a.m. Sunday regarding a possible stabbing.

She said Brandon Holloway's family had noticed the 33-year-old man was acting erratically in the home's front yard while holding a knife.

His father, Kevin Holloway, 55, went outside to calm him down but his son stabbed him, Carter said.

She said the suspect's stepmother, Devionshe Christian, 45, ran into the yard to help her husband and Brandon Holloway stabbed her, as well.

Despite being wounded, Christian ran back into the home and called for help.

Carter said Brandon Holloway then repeatedly stabbed himself outside the home.

Kevin and Brandon Holloway were taken to a local hospital by North Lauderdale Fire Rescue, where they both died, Carter said.

Christian remains hospitalized. Her injuries are not life-threatening, Carter said.

A motive behind the murder-suicide remains unclear.

Anyone with further information is asked to call BSO Detective James Hayes at 954-321-4231 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

