North Lauderdale mother arrested in drowning deaths of 2 brothers

Wildline Joseph, 23, faces charges in connection with the drowning deaths of her two sons in North Lauderdale.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The mother of two young boys who drowned in a community pool earlier this year is being charged in relation to their deaths.

The Broward Sheriff's Office announced Saturday that Wildline Joseph, 23, was taken into custody.

Earlier this week, BSO detectives arrested John Lynn Jr., 25, in connection with the drownings.

Joseph and Lynn face two counts each of aggravated manslaughter of a child.

The two brothers ventured into a pool at the Silver Palms Condominiums in North Lauderdale.

Family members would soon discover the bodies of Ja'Kye Joseph, 6, and his 5-year-old brother, Branario Minto, submerged in the pool.

According to investigators, surveillance video shows the boys unsupervised and running to the pool area at about 7:16 p.m. Detectives said the 911 call was received at 9:33 p.m. and the brothers had been submerged underwater for almost two hours before being found.

The children were taken to Northwest Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead.

Lynn and Joseph were booked into the BSO main jail, each on a $250,000 bond.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.