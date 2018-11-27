NSU dental patients possibly exposed to certain viruses due to sterilization issues

DAVIE, Fla. - Nova Southeastern University's College of Dental Medicine recently informed patients that they might have been exposed to certain viruses due to an "inconsistency in the prescribed sterilization procedures."

According to an NSU letter dated last Friday, the issue was discovered at the Post-Graduate Orthodontic Clinic at 3200 S. University Drive in Davie. None of the university's 11 other dental clinics appear to have been affected.

The letter informed patients that the deviation from the proper sterilization procedures created a minimal risk for possible exposure to certain viruses. The letter did not specify which viruses the patients might have been exposed to.

"According to an independent infection control expert that NSU retained, the risk is extremely low," the letter read. "However, in an abundance of caution, the university believes it is important to share this information with you and, if you would like to have a screening blood test, please contact us."

The letter informed patients that they could be screened by an NSU physician or by their own physician, in which case NSU would cover the cost of the visit.

The NSU medical team will be on call for the next 60 days Monday through Friday, between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. To contact the medical team, call 954-262-4144.

"Nova Southeastern University's College of Dental Medicine is committed to providing high-quality orthodontic care," the letter read. "NSU understands the importance of the services we provide to the patients of South Florida, and we take this commitment very seriously."

