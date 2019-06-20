Nursing student honored for her role in saving 3-year-old's life

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - Police and firefighters in Pembroke Pines gathered Wednesday night to honor a nursing student whose quick thinking and well-honed CPR skills saved the life of a 3-year-old boy last month.

Diana Delgado received a hero’s reception for her role in saving the child, Cameron Bryant, who was pulled from a pool in a scary water incident.

“I don’t feel like a hero,” Delgado said. “I had to do it. I did something that had to be done.”

Late last month, Cameron was playing by his grandmother’s apartment complex pool when he fell in. His grandmother panicked when she saw Cameron was floating facedown.

Luckily for Cameron and his family, Delgado was studying by the pool and sprang into action.

“I knew what I was doing,” she said. “I was confident and just kept doing CPR.”

Three weeks later, Cameron is safe and healthy. He was in attendance as officials honored Delgado.

Cameron’s mother could hardly hold back the tears.

“Most people wouldn’t think for a second to jump into action for a stranger,” she said. “She didn’t know my son but she got in and she helped him like he was her own.”

For Delgado, that’s the biggest honor: knowing she was there at the right place at the right moment, knowing exactly what to do.

The American Heart Association wants to remind people about the importance of learning these life-saving skills.

Drowning is the leading cause of unintentional death in children ages 1-4 years old, according to the association.

Learn more about CPR by following this link.

