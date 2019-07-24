Officers arrest 9 students for breaking into school in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - Officers arrested a group of students, ages 16 to 20 years old, on Tuesday after a burglary at Charles W. Flanagan High School in Pembroke Pines.

Pembroke Pines Police Department officers believe the group broke into the school at 12800 Taft Street about 11:50 p.m. on Monday. School security spotted the intruders with the help of surveillance cameras. Some of them were masked or hooded.

"When officers arrived, the suspects were seen running through the halls and courtyard," said Amanda Conwell, a spokeswoman for the Pembroke Pines Police Department.

The group refused to follow officers' orders and ran over into the C.B. Smith Park at 900 N. Flamingo Road, police said. Deputies in a Broward Sheriff's Office helicopter and police dogs from the Miramar and Pembroke Pines police departments participated in the search.

"Officers were able to safely locate all nine suspects, who were attempting to avoid arrest by hiding in the woods or swimming across the lake," Conwell said.

The students are facing charges of burglary and trespassing on school grounds.

