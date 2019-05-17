Officers search for man with dreadlocks driving gray Volkswagen

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - Detectives are searching for a man with dreadlocks who drives a gray 2005-2010 Volkswagen in Broward County and they need the public's help.
Yvette Marquez-Perkins, a spokeswoman for the Lauderhill Police Department, said the man's Volkswagen -- which is either a four-door Passat or a Jetta -- was involved in a hit-and-run crash at Northwest 12th Street at Northwest 41st Avenue.
Detectives know the man struck a pedestrian April 18 in Lauderhill. The pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries, and the driver's vehicle was damaged on the front bumper, hood and possibly even the windshield, Marquez-Perkins said.
Marquez-Perkins is asking anyone with information to call the traffic homicide investigators at 954-717-4478 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.
