On the loose for months, giant lizard captured in Davie

DAVIE, Fla. - Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission agents captured an Asian water monitor Tuesday that was spotted several times in August prowling around a neighborhood in Davie.

Neighbors in the Nob Hill community were concerned that the large lizard, which is around 6 feet long and weighs about 100 pounds, could pose a threat to pets and small children.

According to experts, while they're not known to be deadly to humans, an Asian water monitor's bite can be very painful.

Neighbors told Local 10 News in August that a woman who lives nearby said the lizard is her pet. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said it's legal to keep the animals as pets.

FWC Photo by Eric Suarez

