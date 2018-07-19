Parking spot quarrel led to stabbing outside Pompano Beach day care, deputies say

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - An argument over a parking spot led to a stabbing outside a day care in Pompano Beach, authorities said.
According to an arrest report, Julio Ramos, 43, approached the victim around 5:30 p.m. Monday outside Little Treasures Academy at 101 SE 11th Ave. and began arguing with the victim who was allegedly illegally parked in a handicapped space.
A witness told deputies that Ramos told the victim to get out of his car and the victim complied.
She said the two began arguing when Ramos suddenly pulled out a knife and began stabbing the victim multiple times in the chest and abdomen area.
Deputies said the knife had a 4-inch blade.
According to the arrest report, the victim became unresponsive after deputies arrived and was taken to a hospital with life-threatening cardiovascular and pulmonary injuries.
Authorities said Ramos was also hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries that appeared to be a result of his own actions.
Ramos is being held at the Broward County Main Jail on a charge of attempted second-degree murder.
