Partial remains found in ocean near Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, Fla. - The partial remains of a body were found Monday afternoon in the Atlantic Ocean near Dania Beach.

Broward Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Veda Coleman-Wright said a diver on a commercial fishing boat discovered the partial remains about a half-mile south of the Dania Beach pier.

The fishermen notified deputies and brought the body to shore.

BSO homicide detectives are investigating to determine the person's identity and circumstances surrounding the death.

