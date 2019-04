POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - A pedestrian was killed Friday after being struck by a Virgins Train USA train, formerly Brightline, in Pompano Beach.

The accident occurred at the railroad crossing at 1800 South Dixie Highway.

Stay with Local10.com and Local 10 for the latest on this breaking news story.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.