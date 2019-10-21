Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Lauderdale Lakes

Elvia Santana/freeimages.com

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. - Broward Sheriff's Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating the death of a woman who was struck by a vehicle on Oct. 9 in Lauderdale Lakes.

According to deputies, the pedestrian attempted to cross when she was struck by a 2009 white Chevrolet Malibu heading northbound on 4800 North State Road 7.

Investigators determined the victim was not in the designated pedestrian crosswalk when she attempted to cross the road.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue pronounced the woman dead on the scene.

The driver remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation.

