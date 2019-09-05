Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - A pedestrian was taken to a hospital after being struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon in Pembroke Pines, officials said.

Members of the Pembroke Pines Police and Fire departments responded to a traffic crash at Pembroke Road and Southwest 72nd Avenue at about 1:43 p.m.

Police said the preliminary investigation revealed Alexis Cabrera, 36, was driving a Honda Civic west on Pembroke Road. Cabrera told authorities he had a solid green light.

A large bus or truck was turning from eastbound Pembroke Road to go northbound on Southwest

72nd Avenue in front of Cabrera, causing his view of the roadway to become obstructed, police said.

At the same time, a pedestrian, identified as Tyrique Anthony Zion Lindsay, 20, had entered the roadway in an attempt to cross the street on the west side of the intersection. Officials said that as soon as the turning bus or truck cleared the intersection, Cabrera's vehicle collided with Lindsay.

Lindsay was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital with life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The Traffic Unit responded to continue the investigation, which remains active, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200, call Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or email tips@ppines.com.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.